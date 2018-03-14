Toys R Us to shut all 100 UK stores

Alys Key, Helen Cahill

Toys R Us will close all 100 of its UK stores, PA has reported.

Administrators have failed to find a buyer for the retailer, resulting in the loss of more than 3,000 jobs.

Moorfields, which is handling the administration, has already begun selling off stock after the UK chain officially fell into administration two weeks ago.

About 25 stores have already closed after the firm agreed a company voluntary agreement (CVA).

Troubles for the global brand began after the US business filed for bankruptcy last year and subsequently shut 180 stores.