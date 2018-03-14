Wednesday 14 March 2018 12:06pm

Toys R Us to shut all 100 UK stores

Alys Key and Helen Cahill
BRITAIN-BUSINESS-ECONOMY-COMPANY-RETAIL-TOYS R US
It's a gloomy day for 3,000 staff of the toy chain (Source: Getty)

Toys R Us will close all 100 of its UK stores, PA has reported.

Administrators have failed to find a buyer for the retailer, resulting in the loss of more than 3,000 jobs.

Moorfields, which is handling the administration, has already begun selling off stock after the UK chain officially fell into administration two weeks ago.

About 25 stores have already closed after the firm agreed a company voluntary agreement (CVA).

Troubles for the global brand began after the US business filed for bankruptcy last year and subsequently shut 180 stores.

Related articles

Toys R Us races to secure bidders with Friday deadline looming
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

The future is bright for retailers that heed the lesson of Toys R Us
Guita Blake
Guita Blake | Contributor

A startup SWAT team could have saved Toys R Us
Pat Lynes
Pat Lynes | Contributor