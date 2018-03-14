Alys Key

Birgit Conix has been named the new financial chief at travel giant Tui.

She will replace Horst Baier, who is stepping down later this year.

Conix is currently the chief financial officer at Belgian media firm Telenet, and has previously held roles at Heineken and Johnson & Johnson.

Professor Klaus Mangold, chairman of Tui’s supervisory board: "With Birgit Conix, we have recruited an international top manager as CFO for our Group. With her international background and comprehensive experience from various sectors and companies, she will be a great asset to Tui."

With the appointment of Conix, two of the six members of Tui's executive board will be women, with Dr Elke Eller already in the post of human resources director.

This comes after Tui revealed a 30 per cent pay gap across the company, mostly due to employing a higher number of male pilots.

Baier is leaving the executive board in autumn this year.

"On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Mr Baier very warmly for his excellent performance and his commitment to Tui," added Mangold. "In his more than ten years as Executive Board member, he has played a crucial role in transforming the former Preussag into the world leader in tourism."

Read more: Tui to use biofuel flights to slash carbon emissions and aircraft noise