Catherine Neilan

The EU trade commissioner has warned the US that if it is not excluded from Donald Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs it would be "very damaging for trans-Atlantic relations."

Speaking this morning, Cecilia Malmstrom revealed that the US is expected to publish further details on the tariffs "very soon", including details of who is being excluded.

So far, only Mexico and Canada are thought to be exempt from the tariffs, which impose a 25 per cent levy on steel imports entering the country and 10 per cent on aluminium. They are due to come into action from 23 March.

"Dialogue with the US is intense and continuing this week," Malmstrom told the European Parliament in Strasbourg. "If the EU is not excluded from the measures, there will have to be a firm and resolute - but proportionate - response."

Last week Malmstrom warned that a number of iconic American products would face reprisal tariffs if Trump went ahead as planned.

Among those products targeted are peanut butter, orange and cranberry juice, bourbon, Levi's jeans and Harley Davidson motorbikes.