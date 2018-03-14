Alexandra Rogers

Virgin Trains is easing the disappointment for millennials who missed out on the 26-30 railcard by offering them the ultimate millennial consolation prize: the avocard.

Those who missed their chance to get their hands on one of the 10,000 railcards that went on sale yesterday have instead been told to present an avocado at any Virgin Trains West Coast station, which will act as a temporary railcard and guarantee the same perks as the actual railcard; that is, a third of all travel.

Don't get too excited though: it lasts for a week.

Yesterday the Rail Delivery Group, which is responsible for administering the cards, said the 10,000 available had sold out, while National Railcards Twitter said that demand for the railcard had crashed the website.

The limited supply meant that only one card was available for every 500 people who qualified. The sale yesterday was part of an extension for a trial that launched in December.

Some praised Virgin's "brilliant" marketing on Twitter:

Well this is some...unique...marketing! If you missed out on a Millennial Railcard just turn up (not turnip) with an avocado and you'll receive the same discount on @VirginTrains West Coast routes (alongside proof of ID)



Good luck avocado and rail lovers! #Avocard https://t.co/tbfA8IlJAc — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) March 13, 2018

While others were less enthusiastic.

What a waste of good fruit! 😱Just give young people the discount!!#avocard #railcard https://t.co/wb1iv0YbsG — David Holroyd (@saintpancrasint) March 14, 2018

A superb gimmick to remind me I'm both entitled yet also likely never own my home. Nice one @VirginTrains #Avocard #railcard https://t.co/Nef8fLZ5Kb — Euan Conley (@euanconley) March 13, 2018

The Virgin offer will only last up to midnight on 20 March, so if your millennial fridge isn't already stacked with this millennial fruit, get shopping.

