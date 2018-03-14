Wednesday 14 March 2018 9:23am

Virgin Trains has unveiled its own alternative to the millennial railcard: the "avocard"

 
Alexandra Rogers
An avocado can get millennials who missed out on the railcard a third off all travel for a week. (Source: Getty)

Virgin Trains is easing the disappointment for millennials who missed out on the 26-30 railcard by offering them the ultimate millennial consolation prize: the avocard.

Those who missed their chance to get their hands on one of the 10,000 railcards that went on sale yesterday have instead been told to present an avocado at any Virgin Trains West Coast station, which will act as a temporary railcard and guarantee the same perks as the actual railcard; that is, a third of all travel.

Don't get too excited though: it lasts for a week.

Yesterday the Rail Delivery Group, which is responsible for administering the cards, said the 10,000 available had sold out, while National Railcards Twitter said that demand for the railcard had crashed the website.

The limited supply meant that only one card was available for every 500 people who qualified. The sale yesterday was part of an extension for a trial that launched in December.

Some praised Virgin's "brilliant" marketing on Twitter:

While others were less enthusiastic.

The Virgin offer will only last up to midnight on 20 March, so if your millennial fridge isn't already stacked with this millennial fruit, get shopping.

