Oliver Gill

Royal Mail's "pioneering" pension deal will today be put under the spotlight by an influential parliamentary committee.

The Work and Pensions Committee will this morning hear evidence from sector experts before pensions minister Guy Opperman is grilled on the matter.

Royal Mail recently agreed a pay and pensions deal with its main union – the 110,000-member Communication Workers Union – ending a protracted and bitter industrial dispute. As postal workers prepared for their first post-privatisation strikes last year, shares in the firm tumbled and Royal Mail was booted out the FTSE 100.

The postal giant bounced back in the latest reshuffle after around £2bn has been put on its market cap since a 2017 November nadir.

As part of the agreement, Royal Mail will introduce a collective defined contribution (CDC) pension scheme. This has been billed as a halfway house between a defined benefit fund – where members receive a final salary – and a defined contribution scheme – where retirement payouts are dependent on the investment performance of underlying assets.

CDC schemes, which guarantee retirement savings are worth a minimum amount, are popular abroad, in particular in the Netherlands.

The parliamentary committee, chaired by veteran MP Frank Field, will consider what legislative framework would be needed for CDCs to be more widely used in the UK. It will also investigate whether they could "sound the death knell" for the annuity industry.

Other than Opperman, witnesses include Philip Bennett, a former partner at law firm Slaughter and May, and the co-chair of the Association of Member Nominated Trustees Janice Turner.

