A junction with one of the poorest safety records in the capital is set to undergo a revamp this year so it prioritises pedestrians and cyclists, Transport for London said today.

The 1960s roundabout at Highbury Corner will be removed and replaced with two-way roads, along with the installation of segregated cycle lanes on all three remaining sides of the roundabout. Highbury Corner is already heavily used by cyclists - they make up nearly a quarter of all traffic during the morning rush hour.

Work is due to begin in the summer and will wrap up next year, and Londoners are advised to plan ahead as there will be disruption over the period.

During consultation, nearly two-thirds of respondents supported ideas in the plans to improve the junction.

The mayor, Islington council and TfL hope that developing safer infrastructure will encourage more people to cycle in and through the area, who might be put off at present by the heavy traffic at the roundabout.

Highbury Corner changes: Closing the western arm of the roundabout to create a public space including the Highbury & Islington Station forecourt, and part of the green space at the centre of the roundabout

Installing segregated cycle lanes on all three remaining sides of the roundabout

Introducing two-way traffic

Encouraging more walking with wider pedestrian crossings - making it quicker and easier to cross and with Legible London signage to improve wayfinding

Providing local residents and visitors with more green space by partially opening the arboretum to public access while protecting the existing trees

Closing the southern section of Corsica Street to motor traffic and creating a "continuous footway" across the junction entrance to give pedestrians priority over traffic

Installing a shared pedestrian/cycle toucan crossing across St Paul’s Road to allow two-way cycling to and from Corsica Street

Deputy mayor for transport, Val Shawcross, said:

With more segregated cycle lanes across the junction and wider pedestrian crossings the changes will make cycling and travelling on foot easier and safer for everyone using this busy area every day. With more green space also open to the public, the changes will truly improve quality of life for everyone living and working around Highbury Corner.

Ben Plowden, TfL’s surface transport director of projects and programme sponsorship, said: “It’s great that so many people have helped shape our plans to help make a better environment for all of those who live in, work in or visit Highbury Corner area while reducing road danger.

“When we’ve finished our work this junction will support the movement of more people by making walking, cycling and public transport easier – while safely opening up a tranquil pocket of greenery in the middle of the city. There will be some disruption while the work is taking place, so Londoners are advised to plan ahead and leave more time for their journeys after the work starts.”

