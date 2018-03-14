Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover business advisory, international affairs and global addressing. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

FTI Consulting

Global business advisory firm FTI Consulting has appointed David Sanders as a managing director in the firm’s global clean energy practice. He will be based in London. David brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked for governments, corporates and entrepreneurs to address challenges and opportunities in areas such as biofuels, cooling, demand response, energy efficiency, energy storage, offshore wind, solar, tidal energy and transport. He joins FTI Consulting having co-founded several technology businesses focussed on energy, clean technology and telecoms. Most recently he was the commercial director of Dearman, a technology start-up developing a zero-emission engine for use in areas such as transport refrigeration, vehicle propulsion and back-up generation. Prior to that role David was the Director of Innovation at the Carbon Trust.

Sanpower Group

Sanpower has promoted Mark Logan to the role of head of global communications and general manager international affairs. Within the corporate structure he has also been made assistant president with immediate effect. He will report directly to the board at Sanpower. As overseas spokesman for the group he will advise the chairman on external affairs. Mark has more than 10 years of China experience and has developed significant expertise in leading teams in highly demanding and complex organisations. Prior to joining Sanpower, he was head of communications and chief spokesman at the British Consulate-General Shanghai (FCO). Mark is a fluent Mandarin speaker. He also stood as a candidate in the 2017 UK General Election. In his role at Sanpower, Mark is responsible for overseeing the conglomerate’s relations with overseas stakeholders, including governments and media. Sanpower has significant interests in Israel, US and the UK. In the case of the latter House of Fraser and Hamleys are key business interests.

What3words

​What3words, the innovative global addressing system, has announced the key hires of Unilever veteran Kathleen Ryan as head of engagement, and former MEC MENA digital director Simon Sothcott as head of media, following recent investment from Daimler. Former digital director of the global Unilever brand, Kathleen spent almost a decade at Unilever, focusing on global digital marketing strategy for brands including Dove and the Unilever brand itself. Simon, formerly digital director for MEC MENA, led digital strategy for Vodafone across the MENA region – orchestrating a digital transformation, whilst launching their mobile app and developing a pioneering customer engagement programme.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.