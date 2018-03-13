Uber lands a five-year licence in Sheffield after a temporary suspension

Helen Cahill

Uber has landed a five-year licence to operate in Sheffield following a temporary suspension.

Sheffield Council suspended Uber's licence in November after being unable to receive a response from the company regarding its management. However, fresh discussions have now allowed for the renewal of Uber's licence.

The decision comes as Uber continues its fight to keep its London licence. London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has taken a hard line on Uber, saying the company will only be able to operate in the capital if it makes the changes requested by the regulator, Transport for London.

Fred Jones, head of UK cities at Uber, said: "This decision is good news for drivers and passengers who use our app in Sheffield and follows recent licence renewals in cities including Cambridge, Nottingham, and Leicester.

"We're pleased the council has recognised the changes Uber has made under our new leadership and look forward to working with them on shared aims like improving air quality and tackling congestion."

Khan has said London will only welcome tech companies that "play by the rules". Officials are currently in talks with the company about its background checks for drivers, and how it reports crime.

Speaking to City A.M. this week, Khan said: “We want not a race to the bottom, we want standards being raised.

"And many people, the day after [the decision], people are saying it is the end of time as we know it; Uber wouldn’t try to address the concerns TfL had ― and low and behold, if we take it at face value, Uber are trying to address the concerns TfL had.”