Bill Esdaile

THEY say you should save the best till last and that could well be the case with a strong fancy in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper (5.30pm).

Gordon Elliott won this race 12 months ago and holds a leading chance this year with the unbeaten FELIX DESJY who is a rare runner in this race for his owners Gigginstown House Stud.

The five-year-old will be sharpened up by the application of a hood which will hopefully settle him and he too will be ridden by Davy Russell.

Significantly, he is Elliott’s only runner in the race, which is a testament to the regard in which they hold him, as he would have one of the largest teams of bumper horses in Ireland.

I expect him to step up on his workmanlike win at Down Royal last time and take the world of beating here.

Looking elsewhere on a hugely trappy card and it looks prudent to tread carefully with the Fred Winter (4.50pm) and the Cross Country Chase (4.10pm) looking particularly tough.

Tiger Roll looks sure to go well in the latter, while it is time to get the hat pin out in the former.

William Henry and Max Dynamite head the betting for the Coral Cup (2.50pm), but both are opposable.

I’ve not been convinced by Max Dynamite’s jumping, while William Henry may be better going right-handed.

Nicky Henderson has won the race a couple of times in the last eight years and I’m going to throw a few quid at his FIXE LE KAP at 20/1 with Grosvenorsport.com.

He may just have needed his recent run after wind surgery and the ground has come in his favour if returning to anything like his best.

POINTERS

Fixe Le Kap e/w 2.50pm Cheltenham

Felix Desjy e/w 5.30pm Cheltenham