Wally Pyrah

AT THE beginning of the season when legendary trainer John Moore announced he was bringing world-class Australian jockey Tommy Berry over to Hong Kong to be his stable jockey, it looked like a partnership made in heaven.

Berry had previously made successful fleeting visits to HK to team up with Moore, notably when partnering Horse of the Year, Designs on Rome, to numerous Group One triumphs.

This looked an ideal opportunity for Moore and Berry to aim for the sun and take the majority of the Group races and big prizes on offer. But unfortunately, just like that mythical figure Icarus, it seems their wings have melted, and they have crashed back down to earth.

Former champion trainer Moore has only had 18 winners this season – around half the total he would usually have at this stage – while Berry has stuttered to a dozen victories, of which only eight were for Moore.

In the finale at Happy Valley, Berry teams up with Moore to ride Circuit Glory over the extended mile. This beautifully bred and expensive purchase has, like most of Moore’s new horses, failed to live up to expectations.

He did, however, produce an encouraging third to leading HK Derby hope Ping Hai Star over a trip short of his best at Sha Tin recently, and on that form he should be a short-priced favourite. The question is, will the stable’s misfortune continue?

Better to side with LUCKY GIRL (2.50pm) who represents the successful Danny Shum/Zac Purton partnership.

This powerful six-year-old has already won over the track and trip earlier in the season, and has run much better than recent form figures suggest. Now he drops into a class in which he has a good record.

Pointers

Lucky Girl 2.50pm Happy Valley