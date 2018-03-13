Gem Diamonds has sold one of the biggest diamonds ever recovered for $40m

Courtney Goldsmith

Gem Diamonds has sold its so-called Lesotho Legend, the fifth largest gem-quality diamond in history, for $40m (£29m).

The London-listed diamond miner today announced it had sold the diamond, a 910 carat "exceptional quality" gemstone, to an unnamed buyer in Antwerp.

Gem Diamonds announced the discovery of the stone from its Letseng mine in Lesotho in January. The Letseng mine in southern Africa, which Gem Diamonds acquired in 2006, is renowned for producing large diamonds, but the Lesotho Legend is the biggest yet.

The diamond was classified as a D colour Type IIa diamond, meaning it has almost no impurities.

Clifford Elphick, Gem Diamonds' chief executive officer, said: "We are delighted with the outcome of the sale of this iconic diamond, which demonstrates the exceptional quality of The Lesotho Legend itself, as well as reaffirming the unique quality of the Letšeng diamond production."

