Tuesday 13 March 2018 12:16pm

Muslim MPs targeted as second suspicious package in two days found at Westminster

Caitlin Morrison and Catherine Neilan
A package was found yesterday afternoon (Source: Getty)

A second suspicious packaged in as many days has been found at Westminster, with one person hospitalised as a result.

The packet found today was delivered to Rupa Huq's office. A person was sent to hospital as a precaution but no harmful substance was found in the package.

The Metropolitan Police were called at 9:49am to reports of a suspicious package at Norman Shaw Buildings, Victoria Embankment, Westminster.

"Specialist officers attended and accessed two packages. They have both been examined and deemed non-hazardous to health," the police service said.

"The London Ambulance Service attended and took a man to hospital as a precaution. The incident has been stood down. Enquiries continue."

Huq issued a statement via Twitter after the incident.

"Thanks for concern after suspect package received at my Commons Office," she said.

"My staff have had the all-clear apart from one who is being checked out at hospital as he handled the irritant substance. Totally unacceptable for Muslim MPs to face this."

City A.M. understands all staff at Parliament have been emailed warning them to be on alert.

An anti-Muslim letter has been linked with the suspicious package sent to an MP's office yesterday afternoon, which resulted in two people being hospitalised.

