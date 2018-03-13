Rebecca Smith

Amazon has held on to the top spot among businesses with the best corporate reputation, according to an annual poll from the US.

Elon Musk's Tesla meanwhile climbed the rankings and came in third for 2018, just below supermarket chain Wegmans which held onto second place. Aldi and the Walt Disney Company also made the top 10.

Most firms with high reputations were "fairly ubiquitous" - people interact with them in their home or shop at their stores and use their services, according to the annual Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, released today.

Read more: Bumper Carillion exec pay "does no good to the reputation of UK business"

But Tesla proved an exception, and its ascent comes despite production troubles on its cars. Wendy Salomon, vice president of reputation management and public affairs at The Harris Poll, said previously:

What's interesting about Tesla is that while Elon Musk undoubtedly brings a 'celebrity CEO' factor, it's a company that isn't accessible to most consumers.

The poll, which has been conducted since 1999, surveyed 25,800 US adults from 11 December to 12 January on the reputations of the "most visible" corporate brands.

Top 10 last year Top 10 in 2018 1. Amazon.com 1. Amazon.com 2. Wegmans 2. Wegmans 3. Publix Super Markets 3. Tesla Motors 4. Johnson & Johnson 4. Chick-fil-A 5. Apple 5. The Walt Disney Company 6. UPS 6. HEB Grocery Company 7. The Walt Disney Company 7. UPS 8. Google 8. Publix Super Markets 9. Tesla Motors 9. Patagonia 10. 3M Company 10. Aldi

On the flip side, car parts supplier Takata came bottom of the rankings again - it has been dealing with the fallout of a major recall of airbags. The Weinstein Company also featured towards the bottom of the list.

Reuters reported that Apple and Google meanwhile, have fallen out of the top 10 altogether.

Read more: Revealed: The top 10 retailers with the best shopping experience