Alys Key

Eagle Eye, a tech company which helps brands target hyper-personal promotions to its customers, has signed a new partnership to reach more high street retailers.

The partnership with Aptos will see the company integrate its own technology with Aptos's Point of Sale (POS) systems. Aptos works with the likes of Primark, Monsoon, Cath Kidston and Fat Face.

Former Tesco deputy CEO Tim Mason, who heads up Eagle Eye, criticised high street fashion retailers for their approach to the digital revolution.

He told City A.M.: "If you step back a bit, we all live in a digital world and businesses like French Connection - that's passed them by. And what they need to do is they need to get quickly into a digital world. What people think that means is ecommerce and advertising on facebook. It's much much deeper than that."

He added that the tie-up with Aptos would allow Eagle Eye to "open up a new dialogue with these retailers".

Eagle Eye already works with major food and beverage brands including Greggs, Pizza Express and Mitchells & Butlers.

Thanks to contract wins this year, the company today reported that revenue was up 28 per cent in 2017 to £6.5m. While adjusted underlying earnings came to a loss of £1.4m, Mason said the company was continuing to focus on growth.

It also said today that its partnership with Loblaw, Canada's largest retailer, went live in February, representing another opportunity for growth.

