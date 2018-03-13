Workout leggings in, leg waxing out: Inflation basket gets a shake-up

Rebecca Smith

Action cameras like GoPros, women's workout leggings and quiche are in. But pork pies and Edam cheese are out of the basket of goods used to calculate inflation, the Office for National Statistics said this morning.

New food items added to the 2018 list include raspberries and prepared mashed potato - 30-odd years since dried mashed potato departed the list.

Also making the cut are adult-supervised soft play sessions for the first time, while peaches and nectarines, leg waxing and ATM charges have all been removed from the list.

Read more: A short history of the inflation basket of goods

But before pork pie fans stage a revolt, they will still be covered by the wider product of a "meat-based snack" which includes the likes of sausage rolls, Cornish pasties and scotch eggs. The ONS said that is to ensure it can collect prices for that kind of snack in shops where pork pies themselves are not available.

The basket of goods helps to gauge the changing cost of products and services over time, and is updated annually to reflect changes in consumer behaviour, and the UK's habits.

Digital camcorders no longer feature in the basket, while digital media players like Chromecast and Apple TV have replaced digital TV recorders and receivers such as Freeview boxes.

ONS senior statistician Philip Gooding said:

Every year we add new items to the basket to ensure that it reflects modern spending habits. We also update the weight each item has to ensure the overall inflation numbers reflect shoppers’ experiences of inflation. However, while we add and remove a number of items each year, the overall change is actually quite small. This year we changed 36 items out of a total basket of 714.

In Out Quiche Pork pie Raspberries Edam cheese Prepared mashed potato Peaches/nectarines Women's exercise leggings Digital TV recorder/receiver Girl's leggings Digital camcorder High chair Child's tricycle Soft play session Pasty/savoury pie Child's sit and ride toy Bottle of lager in a nightclub Digital media player Full leg wax Body moisturising lotion ATM charges

Read more: Low inflation? Blame it on the old people