The popularity of the millennial railcard became clear this morning, after the website for people to get their hands on one crashed due to demand.

The millennial railcard announced in Philip Hammond's last Autumn Budget largely grants those aged 26-30 the same privileges as holders of the 16-25 railcard; that is, a third off all travel.

But, only one card is available for every 500 people who qualify, with a sale starting today as part of an extension launching back in December.

The railcard will only be available for one year, costs £30 for a year and will only be available digitally. The trial will end when all of the railcards are sold.

So, that has prompted quite a flurry this morning, with National Railcards Twitter saying "the whole team" was working at getting the website back on track.

Due to high demand "access to buy is limited", the website said. "Please bear with us."

Due to the high volume of traffic the 26-30 Railcard website we understand some of you have been unable to access the 26-30 website. Railcards are still available to purchase please check back shortly — National Railcards (@_Railcards) March 13, 2018

We've had an unprecedented number of people visiting our site for the 26-30 Railcard. Please bear with us, we've got the whole team working on it and hope we can have it back up shortly. — National Railcards (@_Railcards) March 13, 2018

Due to unprecedented demand our website is struggling. We'll keep you posted here as soon as we resolve the issues. We're really sorry this is happing and have our whole team on it. — National Railcards (@_Railcards) March 13, 2018

The wider rollout today follows a trial on the Greater Anglia network, and anyone applying for the railcard will need to pay by card, have proof of their age either by a driving licence or passport, and have a passport-style picture on hand.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators and Network Rail, said of the scheme:

The trial of the 26-30 railcard is part of the rail industry’s long-term plan to change, improve and boost communities by enabling more people to travel by train. Research being gathered as part of the 26-30 railcard trial is being used to inform discussions with the government about a national roll out, and to develop new products that make leisure travel easier and better value for customers.

