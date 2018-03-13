Alexandra Rogers

Talks are being held between the Rail Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) and the operators of the DLR in a bid to stop a strike going ahead during the London Marathon.

RMT said it would attend talks with the conciliation service Acas and Keolis Amey Docklands to broker a deal after relations broke down over workplace issues.

The first strike is set to go ahead on the morning of Wednesday 28 March to the Friday of the same week, while the second strike is set for Friday 20 April to Tuesday 24 April. The London Marathon is on Sunday 22 April.

Any disruption on the DLR could be a disruption for the race, with early stages passing through Greenwich.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said the dispute had come about because of sticking points on shift patterns, training and sick pay.



“This dispute is over the fundamental issues of workplace justice, fairness and sticking to agreements and practices that Keolis seem to believe that they can trample all over," Cash said. "RMT members employed by KAD have had enough of being treated like dirt and have made it clear that they are prepared to stand up and fight for their fundamental rights."



“RMT recognises the impact that our action will have and the responsibility for that will be entirely down to the company and we hope that we will now be able to make progress in the talks at Acas today." he added.

