James Booth

Insurance giant Legal & General has agreed to a £600m takeover of housebuilder Cala, according to a report from Sky News.

According to the report, Legal & General (L&G) has agreed to pay approximately £315m to acquire the 52 per cent of Cala it does not currently own.

Read more: Housebuilders remain optimistic about the future

L&G is set to buy out its fellow major shareholder private equity group Patron Capital and Cala’s management team which holds a smaller stake in the business.

The pair acquired Cala in 2013 for £210m taking 46.5 per cent stakes in the business with Cala’s management holding the remaining 7 per cent.

Investment bank Lazard has reportedly being trying to find a buyer for Cala over the last 18 months, holding talks with prospective buyers which included Chinese property group Evergrande.

Read more: Developers hit out at accusations of landbanking by local councils

In its financial results for the 12 months to June 2017, Cala increased its revenue by 27 per cent to £747.9m and boosted pre-tax profits by 14 per cent to £68.5m.

In January it said that it expected to record a sixth year of revenue and profit growth in 2018.

Cala and L&G declined to comment. Patron was contacted for comment.