Ross McLean

Southampton have moved to ignite their Premier League survival bid by sacking manager Mauricio Pellegrino after just nine months in charge at St Mary’s Stadium.

Pellegrino was only appointed last summer following the axing of his predecessor, and now Leicester manager, Claude Puel, who himself only lasted a season in the Saints hotseat despite finishing in the league’s top half and reaching the League Cup final.

The 46-year-old former Liverpool defender leaves Southampton in 17th place, just a point above the relegation zone following an underwhelming showing during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Newcastle. The Saints have won just one of their last 17 league matches.

“Southampton Football Club can today confirm that it has parted company with first team manager Mauricio Pellegrino,” read a statement.

“Assistant manager Carlos Compagnucci and assistant first team coach Xavier Tamarit have also parted company with the club.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Mauricio, Carlos and Xavier for their efforts during their time with Southampton, and wish them well for the future.

“The club will look to appoint a new management team as soon as possible, with the search for a replacement already underway.”

Southampton have eight matches remaining in order to retain their top-flight status, which they have held for the past five seasons, although they have tricky looking fixtures to navigate, including clashes with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Their immediate concern, however, is Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final showdown at League One Wigan.