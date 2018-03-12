Sam Torrance

I doubt we will ever see Tiger Woods playing like he did in 2000 when he claimed three Majors in a single year but he only needs to be within a smidgen of that form to win regularly and he is certainly getting to that level.

It was very much Paul Casey’s victory, however, who carded the joint lowest score of the final round to win the Valspar Championship in Florida by a stroke on Sunday, although the story since has all been about Woods.

The 42-year-old finished a shot behind Englishman Casey, on nine under for the tournament alongside fellow American Patrick Reed, to post his best result since also tying for second at The Barclays in 2013.

The last time the 14-time Major winner was injury-free, in 2013, he won five competitions. He is injury-free again following four operations on his back and all his off-course issues and looks far better and much healthier than he has in a long time.

His frame appears less bulky, as though he has toned down the weights, and I think that suits his game. His swing is superb, he had the longest drive of the day on Sunday by 17 yards and the fastest swing speed – it’s just extraordinary.

And the excitement he brings is just incredible. American network NBC’s audience for the third round, when Woods ensured he was in contention, was 181 per cent up on last year and you could feel that buzz just by watching it.

In my household, my son had gone to the garage when Woods sank his 44-foot birdie putt at the 17th to move within a shot of Casey and I had to ring him. He replied: “rewind it, rewind it, I’m coming in” – that’s what Tiger does to people.

If Woods started winning Majors again – and it certainly looks as though he could – we could well be talking about one of the greatest sporting comebacks of all time.

The bookies would appear to be scared, with him now being the 10-1 second favourite for the Masters, which he has won four times previously, and that’s a huge indication of where they believe his game is at.

But it would be wrong to focus entirely on Woods as Casey’s second PGA tour title, his first since 2009, was a fantastic victory and his final round, where he carded a six-under-par 65, was stunning.

Casey has put himself up for Ryder Cup selection, having previously played solely on the PGA Tour, and what a wonderful addition he would be when Europe face the United States in France in September.

Turning to the European Tour, there was further evidence of the meteoric rise of England’s Matt Wallace as he defeated fellow countryman Andrew Johnston at the Indian Open in New Delhi.

Wallace was playing on the third-tier Alps Tour two years ago, where he won six times, including five events in a row.

The bold shot he hit at the 18th hole in the play-off will be one he remembers to the day he dies and throughout the rest of his career he will be able to grasp those feelings and recall what he was able to do under the utmost pressure.

Winning in such circumstances is priceless. I remember shots I hit 40 years ago to win tournaments and numerous times over my career I drew on those feelings.

It’s a wonderful achievement for Wallace, who has risen to No94 in the world. The 27-year-old is a powerful lad and has a wonderful swing. It’s largely up to him how far he goes in the game.

Sam Torrance OBE is a multiple Ryder Cup-winning golfer and media commentator. Follow him on Twitter @torrancesam