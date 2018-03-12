Bill Esdaile

HEAVY ground at Cheltenham happens once in a blue moon, so the advice for punters is to tread carefully and don’t blow your bank on the first day.

There are lots of short-priced horses this week. Some will win, but a number of them will lose and you have to be selective with your bets.

The handicaps are always fiercely competitive, none more so than this afternoon’s Ultima Handicap Chase (2.50pm).

If I’d been writing this column a week ago, I’d have been advising you to back Coo Star Sivola at 12/1.

The problem is that he’s been well-supported since then and is now a best-priced 6/1.

There is lots to like about his chances, as he clearly improved for the step up to three miles last time, but not a lot to like about his price.

He is the most likely winner for me, but I’m going to chance two at much bigger odds because heavy ground can be a great leveller.

Although SHANTOU FLYER has been a bit in and out this season, his two best performances have been at Cheltenham.

He was second to Ballyhill on New Year’s Day and finished in the runner’s up spot again behind Frodon at the end of January.

Prestbury Park suits him perfectly and I think he now wants this step up to three miles.

With a first-time visor and James Bowen taking 3lbs out of the saddle, he is a very fair each-way bet at 20/1 with Grosvenorsport.com.

COGRY is also worth backing each-way at 25/1 with Sky Bet.

He has won on his last two visits to Cheltenham, handles the ground and is an out and out stayer.

Nigel Twiston-Davies’ horses have come back to form and this one will be up for a battle.

POINTERS

Shantour Flyer e/w 2.50pm Cheltenham

Cogry e/w 2.50pm Cheltenham