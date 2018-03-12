Horse Racing Betting Tips: Calvados will put punters in fine spirits

Bill Esdaile

IN RECENT years the Racing Post Arkle (2.10pm) has been something of a one horse race. The last two winners both returned at 1/4, and they certainly weren’t a bad pair – Douvan in 2016 and Altior 12 months ago.

When you consider Un De Sceaux took the prize in 2015 and Sprinter Sacre and Simonsig were successful a few years before, this race really is the breeding ground for the ultimate twomile chaser.

Although there isn’t an odds-on favourite this time, it looks a cracking renewal and undoubtedly one of the most interesting races of the week.

Willie Mullins will be hoping Footpad can give him his third success infour years.

The six-year-old has been impeccable in all three starts over fences, improving hugely from his hurdles form.

He’s an excellent jumper and will love the ground, but Mullins regards him as a future Gold Cup horse and stayers normally get found out in the Arkle.

Petit Mouchoir, who was second to Footpad in the Irish Arkle last time after an enforced break, has to be greatly respected.

He was third in last year’s Champion Hurdle, while he also beat Footpad inthe Irish version a couple of months earlier.

Having had just the two starts over fences, the main worry with him is a lack of chasing experience, while conditions aren’t going to be ideal either.

For me the one who is still overpriced is Harry Whittington’s SAINT CALVADOS at 3/1 with Grosvenorsport.com, who will double the odds for all new customers on any bet up to £20 with the winnings paid in cash.

I’m sure if he was trained by Mullins or Nicky Henderson, he’d be nearer 6/4 so he simply has to be backed. Like Footpad, he has won all three starts over fences and couldn’t have been any more impressive in his wins at Newbury and Warwick.

Decent ground would have been a concern, but the weather gods have been smiling on connections.

Aidan Coleman has built up a strong partnership with this speedy five-year-old and he won’t be taking any prisoners.

Although this will be Saint Calvados’ first start at Cheltenham, he has been electric over his fences so far this term and looks sure to put Footpad and Petit Mouchoir under real pressure.

From the quickest young chasers to the slowest, the National Hunt Chase (4.50pm) for amateur rides is going to be an absolutely gruelling contest.

The ‘four miler’ has been a really strong event at the Festival in recent years and this afternoon’s renewal looks wide open.

Gordon Elliott has won this prize three times in the past seven years, so both of his runners – Jury Duty and Mossbank – deserve the utmost respect.

However, they are short enough in the market and I’m leaning towards MS PARFOIS for Anthony Honeyball and Will Biddick at around the 8/1 mark.

Not many mares take in this contest, but she gets a 7lb allowance and has been tremendously consistent all season.

A hat-trick of wins was followed by a good second to Black Corton in the Grade One Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase at Ascot last month.

She is one of the few in the field who looks guaranteed to improve for the step up to four miles and is the best each-way play in the race.

POINTERS

Saint Calvados 2.10pm Cheltenham

Ms Parfois e/w 4.50pm Cheltenham