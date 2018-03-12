Bill Esdaile

FAVOURITE backers will be getting stuck into Apple’s Jade at 8/13 for this afternoon’s OLBG Mares’ Hurdle (4.10pm) and she should follow up last year’s victory.

Before the declaration stage I had pondered recommending La Bague Au Roi as a decent each-way bet at around 7/1 in the ‘without Apple’s Jade’ betting market.

Sadly, only nine mares were declared meaning her price has dramatically contracted in that market.

She is now nearly that price in the outright market with Apples’s Jade and instead I’ll just watch and wait for the really competitive Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap (5.30pm).

Favourite De Plotting Shed looks unquestionably well-handicapped on the best of his hurdling form and it would be no surprise to see him go close.

However, he doesn’t look entirely straightforward and is plenty short enough for one that doesn’t seem to be the most resolute in a finish.

Instead, I’ll be siding with fellow Irish-raider ANY SECOND NOW at a best priced 7/1 with Star Sports.

Somehow, he has managed to sneak in here off his Irish mark of 145 – normally the Irish handicappers carry more than their native marks.

He has been mixing it with the likes of Footpad, Invitation Only and Monalee this season and those three are leading fancies in the big Grade One novice chases this week.

He may just be a cut above this lot and has plenty of soft ground form to boot.

Cases can be made for plenty of others here, as you might expect, but I’ll also be chancing Nicky Henderson’s RATHER BE at 10/1 with Ladbrokes.

Connections have campaigned him over trips shorter than this and I expect him to improve dramatically up in distance on ground he goes well on.

POINTERS

Any Second Now e/w 5.30pm Cheltenham

Rather Be e/w 5.30pm Cheltenham