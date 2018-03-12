Cheltenham clues aplenty at Grosvenor’s Reading preview

Ben Cleminson

A BIG crowd assembled at the Reading South Grosvenor Casino last Tuesday for Grosvenorsport.com’s Cheltenham Festival preview night.

ITV Racing’s Oli Bell was joined by jockey Nick Scholfield, trainer Ben Pauling and Racing Post tipster Tom Segal, who missed out on his beloved Reading’s thrilling 1-1 draw with Bolton just a few yards down the road.

Bell thought he’d met a fan beforehand: “When I walked in a lady came up to me and said, “I can’t wait to hear your Cheltenham tips – so I can lay them!”

After a quick check of the Reading score we were underway and first up was the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle where there wasn’t a lot of love for 6/4 favourite Getabird.

“Altior won at 4/1, Vautour won at 7/2, Douvan was 2/1, he’s way too short,” said Segal, aka Pricewise. “I’m a price guy. He might win, but 6/4 is the wrong price.”

“He’s my lay of the meeting,” added host Bell, a statement which was almost certainly followed by the aforementioned fan going straight to Grosvenorsport.com to back him.

Scholfield and Pauling were both keen on Kalashnikov’s chances: “He has got everything and I’d love to see Amy [Murphy] win it. She’s a lovely girl and a great trainer,” said Pauling.

Segal is also a big fan of Kalashnikov, but is slightly worried about the ground and doesn’t understand the discrepancy in prices between him and Summerville Boy, who beat him in the Tolworth Hurdle.

Pauling and Scholfield both liked Footpad in the Racing Post Arkle, but Segal thought he was too short and is firmly in the Saint Calvados camp, “his time at Warwick was excellent.”

The highlight of the opening day is the Champion Hurdle where the panel was unanimous with their views on hot favourite Buveur D’Air.

“There is nothing that can beat him,” said Segal. “He’s far too good for them. Faugheen might have been good enough three years ago, but he’s not as good at Cheltenham as he is in Ireland.”

Segal and Scholfield agreed that Apple’s Jade would be very hard to beat in the Mares’ Hurdle, but Pauling likes La Bague Au Roi each-way.

“Warren [Greatrex] loves her and says she’s the best he’s trained. She has the ability to give [Apple’s Jade] a real scare.”

Any Second Now was put up as an interesting contender in the Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase by Segal.

“If I could give you one piece of advice, it would be to look at the novices in the handicap chases,” said the Reading man, who also likes the chances of Coo Star Sivola in the Ultima Handicap Chase.

“Singlefarmpayment only just got beat last year in the Ultima and Road To Respect bolted up in the Plate.”

On to day two and both Pauling and Segal felt Samcro is far too short in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

“The juvenile hurdle on the same card was faster than his win in the Deloitte,” said Segal. “The clock tells you it wasn’t a brilliant performance and he’s not an 8/11 shot. It’s a shocking price.” Segal revealed that leading Irish amateur jockey Derek O’Connor thought Vision Des Flos would have a massive chance if it was very soft.

Pauling and Scholfield both like Presenting Percy in the RSA Chase, but Segal thought he had a hard race behind Our Duke last time.

He was more interested in Dounikos and Elegant Escape at the prices. Scholfield clearly loves Altior and would much rather be a backer than a layer at 4/6: “He’s the perfect racehorse in my opinion, a real good thing.”

Pauling told the audience that Le Breuil had worked “brilliantly” that morning and they are leaning towards the Coral Cup on the Wednesday.

Both Segal and Scholfield thought Modus had a decent chance in Thursday’s opening JLT Novices’ Chase, but the Racing Post man can’t see Cue Card winning the Ryanair Chase.

“He looked exhausted after the Ascot Chase. If he wins after that, he’s the toughest horse we’ve ever seen. Un De Sceaux could be odds-on if it gets really soft.”

The panel agreed that the Stayers’ Hurdle is an absolute cracker. Sam Spinner is Bell’s bet of the week and Segal also loves Jedd O’Keefe’s charge.

Pauling thinks Yanworth could be the one, while Scholfield says L’Ami Serge is a great each-way bet at 12/1 as he’s likely to run into a place.

Friday starts with the JCB Triumph Hurdle and all three panellists found it difficult to see past Apple’s Shakira on the likely soft ground.

Scholfield is so enthused by her chances that he produces one of the worst Shakira impressions ever known to man, much to the crowd’s amusement.

For an each-way bet in the race, Segal likes Farclas at 7/1 following his second- place effort at Leopardstown last time.

Pauling thinks a lot of his Gowiththeflow, who runs in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and says, “I think he’s a really good thing for a place.”

On to Friday’s Timico Gold Cup and Bell likens Might Bite to his ITV Racing colleague Matt Chapman. “He often goes down a path you don’t want him to!”

That said, he still thinks he’s the best horse in the race and will win, as does Pauling.

Scholfield likes Native River who has had a better preparation this year and “made the perfect reappearance at Newbury.”

Segal was disappointed with Might Bite at Kempton and believes he’s never beaten a top class horse.

He likes Our Duke and says his Irish Grand National win was “exceptional”, while he also reminds him of Denman.

Of the other races on Friday, Pauling reports that County Hurdle contender A Hare Breath is in flying form at home and is one of his best chances of the week.

A really enjoyable evening was had by all and not even Reading’s disappointing draw could take the gloss off it with just a week to go until the Festival.

THE PANEL’S FESTIVAL NAPS

Oli Bell Sam Spinner (Stayers’ Hurdle)

Tom Segal Sam Spinner (Stayers’ Hurdle)

Nick Scholfield L’Ami Serge e/w (Stayers’ Hurdle)

Ben Pauling Gowiththeflow e/w (Albert Bartlett)