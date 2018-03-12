London firms say: make room for homes for emergency workers

Helen Cahill

London firms have called on City Hall to use derelict land in the capital to help provide homes for people working in the emergency services.

Responding to mayor Sadiq Khan’s draft London Plan, the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said there should be a reclassification of derelict land in the green belt to provide housing for emergency workers.

The industry body said it had identified 329 hectares of so-called “brownspace” land, which it said could be used to build 20,000 homes.

Colin Stanbridge, chief executive of the LCCI, said: “There is potential for the Mayor to enhance the preparedness and resilience of London by moving to secure housing inside London for the emergency workers that serve London.

“It is welcome that the draft new London Plan seeks to explore all options to use land throughout the capital efficiently, however that should include an honest assessment of the potential of the derelict, underused or abandoned plots of land that can be found in every borough that straddles the greenbelt.”