Today's City Moves cover industry, outsourcing and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Hitachi Europe

Hitachi Europe, a subsidiary of Hitachi, has appointed Naotoshi Nishida as the new managing director of Hitachi Europe. Naotoshi currently serves as general manager, heavy industry department, industrial plant sales division, industry and distribution business unit, Hitachi and succeeds Kazuo Abe who has been newly appointed a senior management position at Hitachi Transport Systems. The new appointments will be effective 1 April. Since Naotoshi joined Hitachi in 1992, he has held various supervisory and senior management positions, particularly in the industrial plant businesses. Furthermore, he has over five and a half years of experience at Hitachi Asia in Singapore, and over four and a half years at Hitachi India, where he managed the local team to win and deliver key projects in the Asian market. Throughout his career he has developed in-depth expertise of international businesses.



Capita

Capita has appointed Will Serle as chief people officer, with effect from April. He will join Capita’s executive committee and report directly to Jonathan Lewis, Capita’s CEO. The position of chief people officer is a newly established role within Capita as it progresses with its ongoing transformation plan. Will has over 25 years of human resources experience and has developed significant expertise in leading teams in highly demanding and complex organisations. Prior to joining Capita, he was chief people officer at Amec Foster Wheeler. Will has also held senior HR management roles including at several energy firms. In his role at Capita, Will is responsible for overseeing the extensive pool of talent already within the business, as well as managing the company’s resourcing strategy.

White & Case

Global law firm White & Case LLP has expanded its global private equity industry group and global mergers and acquisitions practice with the addition of Mike Weir as a new partner in London. Mike’s practice will primarily focus on the firm’s private equity clients. He will also be instrumental in helping build other key investor segments, including alternative capital providers, family offices and real estate. He joins White & Case from Jones Day, where he advised technology and real estate private equity bodies such as state-owned investment funds that invest in stocks and bonds, large institutional real estate funds and buyout funds that purchase companies. Mike’s experience advising real estate investor clients on their cross-border transactions will add additional focus and leadership for the group’s broader real estate industry group, which works across private equity, finance, capital markets and tax.

