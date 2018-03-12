Ross McLean

All-rounder Ben Stokes is set to miss the second Test of England’s summer series against India at Lord’s to stand trial for affray at Bristol Crown Court.

A trial date of 6 August was set on Monday morning at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court, during which Stokes, appearing via video link from New Zealand, formally entered a not guilty plea.

The 26-year-old is charged with affray following an incident outside Mbargo nightclub in Bristol during the early hours of 25 September, where a man allegedly suffered a broken eye socket.

Stokes is jointly accused with Ryan Hale and Ryan Ali, who are both from Bristol. Hale and Ali both appeared in person at Bristol Crown Court on Monday and, like Stokes, denied the charge of affray.

The trial is expected to last between five and seven days and that would coincide with England’s second Test against India, which begins on 9 August.

Stokes has only just returned to the international fold, playing all five of England’s one-day clashes against New Zealand, after missing the Ashes and the subsequent 50-over showdowns with Australia.

The Durham star is currently preparing for England’s two-Test series against New Zealand, which gets underway on 22 March at Eden Park in Auckland. The second Test takes place at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch the following week.

National selector James Whitaker, meanwhile, will vacate his position at the end of the month as part of a major overhaul of player scouting by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Whitaker has been an England selector for the past 10 years, while he has fulfilled the role of National Selector since 2013, where he has overseen four Ashes series wins.

The ECB have earmarked the need for a “new approach to scouting”, while the system will see a new National Selector form part of a three-person panel that will also include a full-time independent England selector and the England head coach.

“The new approach will allow us to see more players throughout the county game, more often, and simplify the selection process,” said director of England Cricket Andrew Strauss.

“We will have a greater body of information, deeper insight into the talent we can pick and a better understanding of who to help develop across the red-ball and white-ball games.”