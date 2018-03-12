Rebecca Smith

Transport for London (TfL) today said it remained confident of tackling a steep near £1bn operational deficit as it looks to slash costs further and continues to reduce headcount.

The capital's transport body has published its draft budget for 2018/19, with operating costs expected to be around £200m lower than the budget for the year before.

TfL says it will continue to deliver transport upgrades such as a more accessible transport network and the delivery of the Elizabeth Line from December, while ensuring more savings to help steer it through an average £700m a year reduction in government funding.

However, it did reiterate that proactive road maintenance will continue to be suspended due to the impact from losing operational grant funding from the government.

Like-for-like costs are expected to be lower than last year, with TfL saying that and the reduced operating costs will more than offset the impact of external factors leading to lower income than forecast. While it expects an operational deficit of £968m next year, TfL plans to turn that around to an operating surplus by 2021/22.

A surprise fall in passenger numbers has been proving troublesome for TfL, while it has previously said economic factors had buffeted commercial revenue too. It is expecting passenger income to pick up with the Elizabeth Line launch later this year.

"Significant savings"

Today, TfL said "significant savings" have already been achieved through reducing management layers, as well as merging functions.

In papers for a recent finance committee meeting, TfL said headcount levels were down 413 in the year so far, "a result of continued recruitment controls, the reduced use of non-permanent labour and the transformation programme".

For the most recent period, spanning December to the beginning of January, 183 workers left TfL, and a key focus from mayor Sadiq Khan has been cutting down the reliance on agency workers.

In a year, TfL had slashed its number of temporary workers by nearly half, stopping using those who operate through personal service companies. TfL said this meant a weekly saving of £3m, though it admitted previously Tube repair work had been delayed due to the exodus of agency workers in the wake of tax changes.

On the move

There has also been some major reshuffling at the transport body, with over 500 members of commercial and finance staff transferred to central professional services. There have been nearly 300 departures across finance, commercial and technology and data transformation divisions, while TfL took on 133 fewer graduates this year.

The rate of reduction has been so significant that employee levels are now six per cent lower than the budget had forecast for the end of the most recent period.

For the last financial year the day-to-day costs of running London’s transport network were reduced by £153m, which TfL says marks the first such reduction in its history.

London's transport commissioner Mike Brown said:

We will continue with our massive programme of investment in the transport network, modernising and boosting capacity, delivering healthier safer streets and providing affordable and accessible transport that will support London’s economic growth.

Deputy mayor for transport Val Shawcross said: "Through our major programme of TfL efficiencies, I’m proud that despite the removal of our government grant, we’re both freezing TfL fares and building a world-class transport network that will improve quality of life for Londoners all across our city."

