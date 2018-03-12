Another 78 Carillion jobs have been lost

Caitlin Morrison

A further 78 Carillion jobs have been lost, the government confirmed today, taking the total number of roles cut since the company's collapse to 1,536.

A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said: "Secure ongoing employment with new suppliers has been found for a further 305 employees who work on facilities management, defence and construction contracts.

"Regrettably we have been unable to find ongoing employment for a further 78 employees who will leave the business later this week. Jobcentre Plus’ Rapid Response Service will provide them with every support to find new work.

"Discussions with potential purchasers for Carillion’s remaining contracts are continuing."