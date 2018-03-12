Catherine Neilan

Theresa May is under growing pressure to act over the attempted poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal, after a senior backbencher this morning said it looked "awfully like state-sponsored attempted murder".

Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme it was "a bit too early to be absolutely certain" that Skripal and his daughter Yulia had been attacked by Russia, but noted a statement from the Prime Minister was expected "soon".

May is chairing the second meeting of the National Security Council in a week this morning in the wake of the case.

"Frankly, I would be surprised if she did not point the finger at the Kremlin," Tugendhat said.

The pair are still in critical condition, after they were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury last weekend after being exposed to a nerve agent, which is reported to have been proved "beyond reasonable doubt" to have come from Russia.

A police officer is also still being treated in hospital, although his condition is thought to be less serious.

Last week Tugendhat tabled an urgent question on the matter, with foreign secretary Boris Johnson saying that if MPs' "suspicions" were ultimately "well-founded, we will take whatever action necessary to protect people of this country, their lives and freedoms."

He referenced ongoing sanctions that have been in place for many years, saying they had hurt Russia's energy-focused economy. "It may well be we are forced to look again at sanctions and other measures that we may be forced to put into place," Johnson added.

Yesterday Public Health England updated its advice, recommending that people who may have visited Salisbury Zizzi or The Mill pub clean the clothes they were wearing and any possessions they had with them.

Dr Jenny Harries, PHE's deputy medical director, said: "The immediate risk to those affected is extremely low and this is a precautionary measure."