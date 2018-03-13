The millennial railcard goes on sale today

Alexandra Rogers

The wait for the millennial railcard will soon be over, with another 10,000 going on sale today.

The millennial railcard announced in Philip Hammond's last Autumn Budget largely grants those aged 26-30 the same privileges as holders of the 16-25 railcard; that is, a third off all travel.

However, the Chancellor's concession comes with a catch: only one card is available for every 500 people who qualify.

The sale today, 13 March, is part of a trial extension that originally launched in December last year but was available only to customers using the Greater Anglia network.

The railcard will only be available for one year, costs £30 for a year and will only be available digitally. The trial will end when all of the railcards are sold.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators and Network Rail, said:

The trial of the 26-30 railcard is part of the rail industry’s long-term plan to change, improve and boost communities by enabling more people to travel by train. Research being gathered as part of the 26-30 railcard trial is being used to inform discussions with the government about a national roll out, and to develop new products that make leisure travel easier and better value for customers.

Editor in Chief of money.co.uk Hannah Maundrell added: “Travelling by train can be very expensive and for younger people whose pay packets are already stretched it can be a massive financial burden. After the price hikes to rail fares in January, a 26-30 rail card could ease some financial pressure from millennials, especially those who rely on trains on a daily basis. There are some restrictions however this should offer at least some relief to financially stretched commuters who are currently stung by sky high rail fares.

“It’s a great idea for the rail card to be available on your phone, rather than as a physical card - I can imagine this being a hit with this age group and it's much better for the environment too.”

The railcard pilot scheme forms part of the rail companies' plan announced last October to work closer together to drive £85bn of additional economic benefits to the UK economy.

Around £50bn of investment was pumped into rail, of which at least £11.6bn is from the private sector. It is estimated that it will deliver almost £85bn to the economy over a decade, according to economics consultancy Oxera.

