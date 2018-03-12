Courtney Goldsmith

Drugs giant AstraZeneca has pushed back the announcement of results from a key study of lung cancer treatments to the second half of this year.

The results, which were previously slated for the first half of 2018, will show whether the drugs improve overall survival rates for patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Known as Mystic, the Phase III trial tests Imfinzi on its own and in combination with tremelimumab, AstraZeneca and its global biologics and development arm, MedImmune, said.



The drugmaker's shares took a major hit in July when it announced Mystic trials had not met expectations, with one analyst calling it "pretty much the worst case scenario".

Since then, the firm's shares have lifted, though they haven't quite recovered. After today's announcement, the firm's shares were up 0.79 per cent at 4,823.5p.

