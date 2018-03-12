Courtney Goldsmith

Stellar Diamonds' share price has spiked after the company's board recommended a £7.7m merger with Australia's Newfield Resources.

The Alternative Investment Market-listed miner revealed it was in talks with Newfield over a possible deal last month, and today it confirmed that Newfield would offer 12.5p per Stellar share, valuing the firm at £7.74m and representing a premium of 154 per cent to Stellar's closing share price on Friday.

This morning, shares popped 52.28 per cent to 7.5p.

Under the deal, Newfield will loan Stellar $3m (£2m) and also raise AU$30m (£17m) through a rights issue, the proceeds of which will be used to advance Stellar's 4.5m carat Tongo-Tonguma project in Sierra Leone into production.

Newfield has a number of diamond exploration licences in Sierra Leone as well as several gold projects in western Australia.

The tie-up will create the potential for generating long-term value for the shareholders of both companies, the boards of Stellar and Newfield said.

Following completion of the deal, Karl Smithson, the chief executive of Stellar, will join the board of Newfield, and existing Stellar shareholders will own 8.14 per cent of the enlarged group.

Smithson said: “Not only does this [deal] come at a significant premium for Stellar Shareholders, but it also secures the funding at a premium for the development of the Tongo-Tonguma project.

"Furthermore, the enlarged company will have the financial and technical capacity to deliver the project which we believe can offer long term and sustainable cash flows to all shareholders.”

