Alexandra Rogers

Commuters' Monday morning woes were compounded this morning as there were delays across the Piccadilly, Bakerloo, Jubillee and London Overground lines.

Transport for London (TfL) apologised after the entire Jubilee line was shut following a faulty train at Baker Street. The line later opened with severe delays.

Meanwhile, the Piccadilly line was hit with severe delays between Acton Town and Uxbridge because of emergency engineering work in Knightsbridge, while there were also severe delays on the London Overground and minor delays on the Bakerloo and Metropolitan lines.

London Underground tickets will be accepted on local bus services.

The news added to the woes of London's commuters who are already facing another strike this morning over a row about safety concerns.

Londoners travelling between Clapham Junction and Watford Junction were affected by a reduced service running at peak times only today, while those commuting between Guildford and central London faced "a very limited service".

The Brighton to Hove shuttle service was also on a limited operation throughout the day, and there were cancellations on a small number of routes, in the Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, Brighton, West Worthing and Portsmouth areas.

This morning general secretary Mick Cash said: "Our members stand solid and united again today in the fight for passenger safety and access on Southern Rail in Britain's longest-running industrial dispute.

"The sheer grit and determination of our members on Southern to put public safety before private profit over the past two years of this dispute is a credit to the trade union movement and the communities they are standing up for."