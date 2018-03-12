Alys Key

Mattress company Eve Sleep has reported that its sales more than doubled in 2017, but pre-tax losses widened.

In its first annual results since its IPO on London's junior market in April last year, the group said it was targeting profitability in the UK by the end of this year.

The figures

Revenue grew by 132 per cent to £27.7m, with sales up 109 per cent in the UK and 174 per cent internationally.

Gross profit margin improved by 910 basis points to 57.7 per cent.

Loss before tax widened to £19m, compared to a loss of £11.3m in 2016.

Read more: Meet the seven startups joining Facebook's London incubator

Why it's interesting

In a marketplace crowded with rivals including Casper and Emma, Eve continues to pour money into its marketing spend. In the first half of 2017, marketing spend was equivalent to 64.1 per cent of revenue.

But the group said it was improving marketing efficiency, and had lowered this proprtion to just under 50 per cent in the second half. Meanwhile UK brand awareness was at 6.6 per cent in November, compared to 1.4 per cent the prior December.

Eve has its sights set on profitability in its UK operations by the end of 2018, and profit for the whole group by the end of next year.

Read more: Sweet dreams for mattress startup Eve Sleep as sales double

Analysts at Peel Hunt cut revenue forecasts to £60m, down from £67m, in light of the drive towards profitability, and noted that "Eve continues to make impressive progress in on ly its third year of operations, with UK profitability the next milestone".

Berenberg analysts also had confidence in the push to turning a profit, saying that the marketing efficiency achieved inthe UK could be replicated across the international business. "As the group remains increasingly diligent with its marketing expenses and central costs, we also see a clear path to profitability in FY 2019," they said.

What Eve Sleep said

Chief executive Jas Bagniewski said: "We are building a sizeable business across Europe that we believe will continue to win market share from traditional operators as the £26bn sleep market continues to transition online.

"Our results to date demonstrate that we have a winnable customer proposition in both the UK and Continental Europe and have a management team that can execute. We are still targeting to achieve UK profitability at the end of 2018 and Group profitability by the end of 2019."

Read more: UK mattress startup Simba Sleep has bedded £40m