Rebecca Smith

London mayor Sadiq Khan today confirmed £750,000 of Transport for London (TfL) funding will go towards the Croydon community following the Sandilands tram crash in November 2016.

Seven people were killed and more than 60 others injured when a tram derailed and overturned on a sharp bend approaching a junction.

A number of extra safety measures have since been rolled out by TfL including the installation of chevrons and speed-activated warning signs at major bends, as it works to implement recommendations set out by the Rail, Accident Investigation Branch.

Khan and TfL will provide Croydon council with the money over the next three years to support health and social services in New Addington and the surrounding area, where many of those directly or indirectly affected by the tragedy live.

Croydon and local commissioning groups had proposed a range of action to help local people, including more community and social care, as well as increases to adult and child mental health resources.

Khan, said:

It’s vital that we continue to do all we can to support everyone affected by the tragedy at Sandilands. The New Addington community has shown real strength in supporting one another, and I’m determined that we continue to be there to offer our assistance in the years to come. I hope that through this funding we can help the local community receive the support it needs.

TfL has sought to support bereaved families and passengers affected through the provision of counselling, rehabilitation, financial compensation, and free transport.

City Hall said TfL is also working proactively with all those affected and their legal representatives to progress their civil claims quickly. So far, it has paid more than £2m to bereaved families and passengers.

London’s transport commissioner, Mike Brown, said: “Our thoughts remain with all those affected by this tragedy and we continue to do all we can to offer our support. We recognise that this has had a profound impact on the local community and hope that our contribution to Croydon council’s community recovery programme helps improve the lives of those directly and indirectly affected.”

The leader of Croydon council, Tony Newman, said it had been "a council priority" to ensure those that needed additional support received the right type of help and care, and the new funding would allow the council to work with those affected "to best assess how the community recovery programme can help them".

