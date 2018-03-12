Courtney Goldsmith

Shares in Germany's Innogy jumped this morning following RWE's announcement yesterday that it would sell the firm it had spun out two years ago to rival E.On.

It came as Innogy revealed a drop in profits for 2017 due to a charge on its UK retail business.

The figures

Innogy's income before tax for the year fell more than 25 per cent to €1.6bn (£1.4bn), mainly due to a €480m writedown on Npower that was announced late last year.

External revenues were €43.1bn, down about one per cent from €43.6bn the previous year, as gas revenues dropped. This was mainly due to a decline in sales volumes spurred by a shrinking customer base in the UK and elsewhere.

Net income adjusted for certain exceptional items was up nine per cent to €1.2bn, in line with the firm's forecast.

Shares in Germany's largest energy company by market value jumped 16 per cent to €39.93 at the time of writing.

Why it's interesting

Yesterday, E.On said it would buy RWE's 76.8 per cent controlling stake in Innogy under a complex deal involving a share issue and asset swaps. The move is set to shake up the country's energy sector as E.On turns its focus to regulated energy networks and customer service while RWE takes on the renewables businesses of both E.On and Innogy.

Innogy's new chief executive Uwe Tigges, who replaced Peter Terium late last year, said the firm would comment on the announcement "in due course".​

The overhaul also comes at a time when Innogy's Npower is set to merge with SSE's household energy and supply business in the UK.

The deal, which is expected to be completed by late this year or early 2019, is currently being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority.

Analysts at Jefferies said the deal between RWE and E.On will "complicate" the previously announced merger between Npower and SSE.

"​With E.On being the new owner of Npower (Innogy's UK retail business), its views/obligations on this deal are unclear to us. Additionally, even if the Npower/SSE retail merger remains intact, E.On's ownership of Npower could make obtaining the necessary regulatory clearance more complex," analysts said.

