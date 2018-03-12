Alexandra Rogers

Carlisle Lake District Airport (CLDA) today unveiled a new route to London Southend Airport as it launches its first commercial and business passenger flights since 1993.

It has teamed up with Scottish airline Loganair with new flights to the south east of England, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland getting underway in June.

The airport was previously used only for sight-seeing and training sessions, but as of 4 June, it will fly passengers from the Lake District, which receives 45m visitors a year, to London Southend Airport, as well as Belfast and Dublin airports.

Loganair will operate eight flights per day across the week and 12 at weekends. The flights are expected to take about 90 minutes with prices starting at £44.99 one-way. The routes will go on sale today.

Head of corporate projects at Stobart Group Kate Willard said: “Stobart Group is committed to delivering a brilliant air travel experience across the UK and Ireland. We are therefore delighted to be announcing flights with Loganair connecting London, Belfast and Dublin with Carlisle and the Lake District.

“There is huge demand from London, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to visit Carlisle, which is home to major businesses and serves as a gateway to the Lake District, two Unesco world heritage sites and south Scotland.”

Managing director of Cumbria Tourism Gill Haigh said: “The new flights from Carlisle Lake District Airport will be a major boost for Cumbria’s connectivity and our £2.72bn tourism industry.

“We welcomed 45m visitors to the county last year, but a large proportion were day trippers to the lakes. Our marketing strategy has a key focus on encouraging visitors to stay in the county as a whole.

“New flights though Carlisle will create alternative travel options and Cumbria Tourism is working in partnership with the airport to encourage new and existing visitors to enjoy more of our iconic landscapes and world-class experiences.”

Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership committed £4.95m to the development of CLDA, with board member Nigel Wilkinson saying the development was a boost for the visitor economy.

