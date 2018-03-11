James Booth

China removed its two-term presidential limit in a vote today, clearing the way for President Xi Jinping to remain in office indefinitely.

China’s ruling Communist party announced the amendment to its constitution last month and it passed parliament today with just two of the nearly 3,000 delegates voting against it.

The move confirms Xi’s status as China’s most powerful leader since the death of Mao Zedong more than 40 years ago.

The limit of two five-year presidential terms was added to China’s constitution in 1982, six year’s after the death of Mao, as China’s leaders moved away from the one-man rule and cult of personality that marked Mao’s period in power.

Yesterday’s amendment also saw Xi’s political theory inserted into the constitution, something that no Chinese leader apart from Mao has managed while in office.

Xi took office in 2012 and quickly moved to consolidate his power.

After taking office he launched an anti-corruption drive that saw over 100,000 people, including high-ranking officials, military officers and executives, indicted for corruption.

Xi is also head of the communist party and head of the military, both of which have no formal term limits following the passing of yesterday’s amendment.

In 2016 the party gave Xi the title of “core” leader, significantly strengthening his power.