Ross McLean

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino revelled in his side producing the perfect riposte to Champions League elimination although their victory over Bournemouth was marred by injury to striker Harry Kane.

After falling behind to an early Junior Stanislas opener, Spurs levelled through Dele Alli before running riot in the second period as Son Heung-min continued his purple patch in front of goal with a double, while Serge Aurier also netted.

Victory moved Spurs above Liverpool into third place in the Premier League, six points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea, although the injury to Kane could potentially have major repercussions for the remainder of their season.

Kane was withdrawn shortly after the half hour mark following a collision with Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, whose entire body weight appeared to land of the same ankle that sidelined the 24-year-old for two prolonged spells last term. Kane left the south coast on crutches and wearing a protective boot.

“It was the perfect answer after a massive disappointment against Juventus,” said Pochettino. “We concede the first goal, but I think the team was better than Bournemouth, and the attitude was great.

“After Wednesday, it was a massive challenge, but the team showed great personality and character, and we fully deserved the victory.”

As well as impacting upon Tottenham’s bid for a top-four finish and FA Cup success, the injury to Kane could also prove a setback to England’s preparations for this summer’s World Cup. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate is this week set to name his squad for friendlies against Holland on 23 March and Italy four days later.

“I am concerned,” added Pochettino “Until tomorrow [Monday] and the scan we cannot say anything more. Of course I worry about him. We hope it is not a massive issue for him and the team. We hope as quickly as possible he can recover and be available.”

Stanislas had already struck the Tottenham crossbar before firing the Cherries into a seventh-minute lead as he drilled a cross from full-back Adam Smith beyond Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and into the far corner.

Kane was forced off only minutes before Spurs hauled themselves level as Alli converted a wicked cross from Aurier to reach double figures for the season, but also end a 15-match goal drought.

Alli turned provider shortly after the hour mark, delivering the ammunition for Son to acrobatically volley, albeit with something of a scuffed finish, his 18th goal of the campaign beyond Begovic.

Son raced clear three minutes from time to round Begovic and slot into an empty net, while in stoppage-time a Kieran Trippier cross found its way to Aurier, who headed home.