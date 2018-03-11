E.On unveils a deal to buy RWE's Innogy in a major German energy shakeup

Courtney Goldsmith

German utility E.On has agreed to buy the control of Innogy from rival RWE under a complex deal that will shake up the country's energy sector.

Under a €43bn (£38bn) deal revealed today, which includes a share issue and asset swaps, E.On will turn its focus to regulated energy networks and customer service while RWE, Germany's biggest electricity producer, will take on the renewables businesses of both E.On and Innogy.

E.On will acquire RWE's 76.8 per cent stake in Innogy, while RWE acquires a 16.7 per cent stake in E.On in addition to Innogy's gas storage business, Innogy's stakes in Austrian energy supplier Kelag and E.On's minority stakes in two RWE-operated nuclear plants. RWE will also pay E.On €1.5bn in cash.

The deal comes at a time when Germany's energy sector is still reeling from the phasing out of nuclear power following the Fukushima disaster in 2011 and the so-called Energiewende, Germany's transition away from fossil fuels.

It also comes amid a deal to merge Innogy's Npower with SSE's household energy and supply business in the UK, which is currently being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority.

