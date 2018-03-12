Manufacturing provides sweetness but services output sours

Jasper Jolly

The buoyant global economy continued to boost output from the British manufacturing sector in February, in spite of a weaker services sector, according to figures to be published today.

BDO’s output index edged up slightly from a reading of 99.63 to 99.78 last month, driven entirely by an improvement in UK manufacturing, in spite of it accounting for less than 10 per cent of the British economy.

The reading for manufacturing hit 103.85, well above the 100 mark which indicates the long-term average. Manufacturers have been lifted by the strength of foreign demand, as the world economy gains momentum, while the boost from sterling’s devaluation has not yet faded.

Peter Hemington, a partner at BDO, said: “Global trade is roaring and has provided a huge boost for UK manufacturers. However, expectations that this will start to taper off and talks of trade wars could dampen forecasts for the UK economy.”

A broader economic expansion has been held back by the services sector. New forecasts from the Institute of Chartered Accountants predict UK GDP will rise by 1.7 per cent in 2018 – the third consecutive year of growth below two per cent.

The BDO index, which takes into account survey data from thousands of companies collected by the Bank of England, the Confederation of British Industry, and data firm IHS Markit, shows the services sector – representing the lion’s share of the British economy – lagging behind.

The BDO index fell slightly, from a reading of 99.50 to 99.26, although firms remain relatively optimistic about future growth, with falling inflation and input costs for businesses helping to ease the effects of weaker demand.

Meanwhile, financial services are expected to perform better than previously expected, according to accountants EY, with steady growth in lending volumes expected.

