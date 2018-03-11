Travelodge is rolling out 20 new hotels as part of a UK expansion

Courtney Goldsmith

Travelodge today announced it will open 20 hotels and create 550 new jobs in 2018 as part of its UK expansion programme, as demand for budget hotels holds up despite industry pressures caused by Brexit.

The new hotels, which are being developed by third-party investors with an equivalent investment value of about £240m, will add more than 1,900 rooms across the UK.

Travelodge will also roll out a further 400 premium economy rooms, its so-called SuperRooms, following the successful launch of 1,000 SuperRooms last year. These will be deployed in London hotels as well as regional cities like Bristol, Edinburgh, Manchester and York.

Peter Gowers, the chief executive of Travelodge, said the announcement demonstrates the firm's "continued investment in the UK".

"Despite the uncertainty caused by Brexit and economic pressures, the UK budget hotel market remains attractive, and we are extending our network to put us where our customers want to be, while creating hundreds of new jobs across the country," Gowers said.

Gowers also attributed the company's recent success to its growing appeal to business customers.

"Our new hotels increasingly serve business locations and more and more customers are choosing our new SuperRooms. The opening of our largest ever new build hotel this year, in the financial district of the city of London, shows just how far Travelodge has travelled since we opened our first 20-room hotel by the side of the A38 in 1985," Gowers said.



A report last year by PwC said London’s hotels would remain resilient throughout 2018 despite challenges in the hospitality market due to the weaker pound driving a tourism boom.