Monday 12 March 2018 7:41am

Landlords in these UK regions made the biggest profits on property sales

 
Shruti Tripathi Chopra
House Prices Widen The North-South Divide
One in four landlords who sold their home in the capital did so for at least twice what they paid for it an average of 8.1 years ago (Source: Getty)

London landlords who sold their property in 2017 gained an average £253,981 – over four times more than the average landlord selling outside the capital.

In fact, one in four landlords who sold their home in the capital did so for at least twice what they paid for it an average of 8.1 years ago, according to Countrywide’s lettings index.

There are more than 750,000 UK property millionaires – are you one of them?

The average UK landlord who sold their rental property in 2017 made a gain of £86,651. Meanwhile, landlords in the north east made the smallest gains, £23,874, over 10 times less than a landlord in the capital.

Johnny Morris, research director at Countrywide, said: “House price growth has driven investor gains. Landlords selling in 2017 owned their homes for nearly nine years. In eight of those last nine years house prices have risen.

“London continues to see the greatest falls in the stock of available homes to rent, on the back of reduced investor activity, this scarcity of supply is driving rental growth.”

Region Average profit (purchase price – sale price) Proportion of sellers making a profit Proportion of sellers doubling their money
London £ 253,981 96 per cent 28 per cent
South East £ 108,073 97 per cent 15 per cent
East £ 84,265 94 per cent 13 per cent
South West £ 57,249 91 per cent 11 per cent
West Midlands £ 40,381 85 per cent 11 per cent
East Midlands £ 38,776 87 per cent 12 per cent
North West £ 34,519 80 per cent 12 per cent
Yorkshire and the Humber £ 32,671 78 per cent 11 per cent
Wales £ 30,938 79 per cent 13 per cent
North East £ 23,874 75 per cent 9 per cent
England & Wales £ 86,651 88 per cent 14 per cent
