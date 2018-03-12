Landlords in these UK regions made the biggest profits on property sales

Shruti Tripathi Chopra

London landlords who sold their property in 2017 gained an average £253,981 – over four times more than the average landlord selling outside the capital.

In fact, one in four landlords who sold their home in the capital did so for at least twice what they paid for it an average of 8.1 years ago, according to Countrywide’s lettings index.

The average UK landlord who sold their rental property in 2017 made a gain of £86,651. Meanwhile, landlords in the north east made the smallest gains, £23,874, over 10 times less than a landlord in the capital.

Johnny Morris, research director at Countrywide, said: “House price growth has driven investor gains. Landlords selling in 2017 owned their homes for nearly nine years. In eight of those last nine years house prices have risen.

“London continues to see the greatest falls in the stock of available homes to rent, on the back of reduced investor activity, this scarcity of supply is driving rental growth.”