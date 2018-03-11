Alys Key

Fever-Tree is expected to report 65 per cent sales growth this week, as investors look to its hold on the premium mixer category to keep delivering.

Sales for the whole of 2017 are expected to rise by 65 per cent to £168m.

Earnings per share are tipped to rise 61 per cent to 39.3p, while the company is projected to unveil a 10.5p final dividend for the year.

Analysts at Jefferies said the latest trading update from the Aim-listed drinks producer had provided support for consensus estimates.

"Fever-Tree is a unique asset that offers a leveraged play on premiumisation trends in spirits. In our view, the mixers category remains ripe for mass disruption."

City observers will also be hoping for an update on the group's US operations. Last year, it took control of its own trading across the pond, and appointed former LVMH executive Charles Gibb as chief executive of the stateside business.

