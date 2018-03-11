Christian May

In the aftermath of the 2006 murder of Alexander Litvinenko, the Russian defector who became a British subject, ministers opted not to kick up much of a storm. Indeed, it took a decade for a public inquiry (which came about only as a result of campaigning by Litvinenko's widow) to conclude that the assassination was “probably” approved by President Putin.

Today, as the authorities scramble to deal with the fallout of a chemical weapon attack on British soil that left over 20 people needing treatment (with the target and his daughter still in a serious condition) the demands for a robust response are loud, clear and justified.

Of course, the government must be sure (or as sure as it can be) that Russia was behind the attack on Sergei Skripal, but if such a position is arrived at then ministers must move quickly to wipe the smile off Putin's face: for he is indeed laughing at us. Russia's ambassador to Ireland has warned that “the British territories are very dangerous for certain types of people” while a presenter on Russia's state-controlled TV warned “traitors” that it was risky to “choose Britain as a place to live.” In London, the Russian Embassy is acting like a boorish troll, tweeting “What a coincidence! Both Litvinenko and Skripal worked for MI6.”

So what can be done if the Kremlin's hand is detected in this latest, monstrous act? Firstly, Russian diplomats in the UK, including the ambassador, should be slung out of the country. This will result in a tit-for-tat response, but a breakdown of diplomatic relations is an inevitable consequence of one country unleashing a nerve agent on the streets of the other. Secondly, a draft law currently working its way through parliament (allowing targeted sanctions and asset seizures of Russians connected with human rights abuses and corruption) should be made a legislative priority. Finally, more must be done to make it harder for ill-gotten Russian cash to move around the City.

Taken together these measures would go some way towards the “whole of government response” that ministers have been talking about. It is difficult and dangerous to go toe-to-toe with a thuggish regime like Putin's Russia, but inaction would bring its own costs, too, and cannot be an option.