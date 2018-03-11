Capita mulls £700m asset sale in balance sheet shakeup

Courtney Goldsmith

Capita is reportedly planning to sell £700m worth of assets as part of a transformation programme, but the firm has hit out at suggestions of a fire sale.

The troubled outsourcer earlier this year said it planned to "simplify" the business through the sale of at least two non-core businesses, ParkingEye and Constructionline. A spokesperson today confirmed that process was progressing well.

However, responding to reports of a "fire sale" of assets, the spokesperson said: "Any decision to dispose of an asset will be done in a careful, considered way, ensuring it is in line with our strategy and in the interests of shareholders.”

"We are taking a very measured approach to identifying which businesses to sell," the spokesperson said.

The company also plans to launch a £700m rights issue in the coming weeks.

The FTSE 250 firm's shares sank to a 20-year low last week as holders of around £1.6bn of debt hired FTI Consulting, the restructuring adviser to Carillion's lenders, ahead of the company's operational overhaul.

The transformation programme follows a profit warning in January that slashed about £1bn off the company's market value.