Post-Carillion, give UK’s small firms a chance

The government's approach to the delivery of public services is in search of new answers. Carillion’s collapse in January and Capita’s plummeting share price finally put paid to the now tired adage that “bigger means safer”. Large incumbent vendors,with millions of pounds on their balance sheet and billions of pounds worth of contracts can collapse more easily than many realised.

But where should the public sector now turn to buy reliable, citizen-focused services in areas ­– like technology ­– where the public sector does not have the right expertise and is likely to have to spend a lot of money to get it?

The answer is obvious – Britain’s thriving community of technology startups. Technological advancements in the last decade have tipped the balance toward agile innovators.

It has never been easier or cheaper for small companies to provide more with less. At the time of its acquisition by Facebook, WhatsApp employed only 35 employees – but sold for $19bn.

These numbers are significant for the public sector, not only because so few can supply so much, for so many - WhatsApp had upwards of 450m users at the time of its sale and is now used globally – but because new technological advances allow them to do it dependably, at scale, and more cheaply too.But it is not just a question of the price of technology. One of the key reasons why small firms can now take on bigger work has been the growth of cloud services, supplied by the likes of Amazon, Microsoft and Google but also UK firms like CloudHouse. Their offer – of hosting services securely in the cloud – represents a significant step forward in startup reliability.

Small enterprises benefit from these giant companies’ structural solidity – their underlying, cloud-based infrastructure guaranteed to offer reliability – while still maintaining the agility that makes startups the drivers of innovation in the modern world.

This weekend saw an important move by the government in acknowledging the power of small, agile tech companies to deliver services. The Department for Works and Pensions announced that Adzuna, a British tech startup based in Fulham, won the £2.5m per annum contract to replace the UK government’s job search platform,Universal Jobmatch. In gaining this contract, Adzuna won a David against Goliath battle of new player versus incumbent– a match previously seen to be so one-sided that many startups gave up before even attempting. Starting in April, Adzuna will take over the Universal Jobmatch contracts, helping thousands of unemployed people find work.

But Adzuna is not alone. It is one of nine companies that recently participated in GovStart, a six-month growth programme run to help startups work with the public sector. Other participants of the programme provide products and services ranging from tech-enabled social care to automated camera monitoring; cyber security to digitising medical consent.

Not everyone has seen the kind of success as Adzuna - at least not yet. But all have progressed significantly in their journey towards public sector traction – from improving products, to refining sales strategies and raising fundraising. All are passionate about how their technology can transform public services and the citizens they provide for. Our programme is one of many that have recently developed, from the cyber-security Cylon in Hammersmith through Zinc in Camden to the partnership between Transport for London and accelerator Nitrous.

In different ways, these are all focused on helping technology startups deliver a better society and in many cases improving public services. Carillion shows us that larger does not mean safer ­ – that there is no such thing as “too big to fail”. Smaller, on the other hand, does often mean better and more innovative. What is needed now is for the government to more systematically allow smaller companies a chance to show what they can do.

