Ross McLean

England striker Harry Kane was forced from the field just half an hour into Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth following a clash with Cherries goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Kane was substituted after Begovic appeared to land on the 24-year-old’s ankle as he poked the ball beyond the former Stoke and Chelsea, only for his strike to be ruled out for offside.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino confirmed at half-time that Kane had aggravated his right ankle – the same he injured against Sunderland in September 2016 and Millwall in the FA Cup almost a year to the day. The latter knock sidelined Kane for four weeks.

The sight of Kane leaving the field is not only a worry for Pochettino and Tottenham and their hopes of securing a top four place in the Premier League and making FA Cup progress, but also England manager Gareth Southgate.

England play friendlies against Holland on 23 March and Italy four days as they continue their preparations for the summer’s World Cup in Russia.