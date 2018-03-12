Lego builds its way to top of UK consumer brand rankings

James Booth

Danish toymaker Lego has been voted the UK’s number one consumer brand in a survey of British shoppers.

The toymaker, which is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Lego brick this year, overhauled airline British Airways to top the so-called superbrand rankings for the first time.

Shaving company Gillette took second spot on the list, while consumer electronics giant Apple rounded out the top three.

British Airways, which had topped the rankings for the last four years, did not even make the top 20 this year.

CEO of The Centre for Brand Analysis (TCBA) Stephen Cheliotis said: “British Airways tumbling from top spot to outside of the top 20 should be a wake-up call for all brands. In a world where customer expectations have rightfully risen, brands cannot afford to disappoint and need to continually deliver to retain their valuable reputations. No brand, however strong, is immune to changing consumer sentiment.”

The rankings are compiled following votes from 2,500 members of the British public which are then ratified by a council of independent industry experts.

The process is managed by TCBA in partnership with Research Now SSI, and saw the public judge just over 1,500 brands against the three core factors: quality, reliability and distinction.

Household name brands such as toilet roll maker Andrex, soft drinks behemoth Coca-Cola and chocolate maker Cadbury retained top 20 places, however both cereal company Kellogs and washing up liquid brand Fairy slipped out of the top 20.

In the media TV category the BBC lost its number one spot for the first time to Sky.

Cheliotis said: “Being named a superbrand by the British public is an accolade that every brand should be proud of, but to retain this award, brands need to continue to deliver quality and reliable products and services that stand out from their rivals.”

Superbrand 2018 consumer top 20 in full